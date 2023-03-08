Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $830,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

