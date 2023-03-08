Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $1.05 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,636 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,955,000 after purchasing an additional 190,946 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,827,000 after buying an additional 69,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,308 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,003,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

