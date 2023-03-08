Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Cuts Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in H World Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of H World Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price target on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

