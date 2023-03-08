Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 967,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $302,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.846 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

