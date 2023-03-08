Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 601,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,033 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $145,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after buying an additional 54,086 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.33. 211,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.01. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.26.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

