Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.40

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.49 ($0.04), with a volume of 273025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Panther Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.79. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About Panther Metals

(Get Rating)

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.