Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes $214,000 Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,529,000 after buying an additional 275,060 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.1% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 48.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 165,256 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 620,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 16,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,717 shares of company stock worth $340,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

