Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 27,692 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,692 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 118.0% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 581,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after buying an additional 314,917 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $865,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 114.4% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 74,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 39,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,580.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 97,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 91,982 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

SSNC opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.