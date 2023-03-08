Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 491,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IJH opened at $257.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.98.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

