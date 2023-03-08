Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $2.15 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 54,250 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 70,351 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,531,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,870 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,437,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $135,593,000 after acquiring an additional 81,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 73,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 42,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

