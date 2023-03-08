Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.45% of Revolve Group worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Revolve Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 169,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

