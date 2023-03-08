Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,648 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after buying an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

