Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 337 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $400.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $298.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

