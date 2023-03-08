Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 2,134 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $143.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.17 and its 200 day moving average is $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.