Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 17,928 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
Shares of DVN opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.
Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
