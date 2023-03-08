Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

About Pactiv Evergreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.