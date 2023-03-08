Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 166,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,365. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,554 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $11,544,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,953,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 270,993 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 233,484 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

