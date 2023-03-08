Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s current price.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

OVV opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,837,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

