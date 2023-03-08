Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,255 ($15.09) and last traded at GBX 1,256 ($15.10). Approximately 8,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($15.33).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,221.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,125.89. The company has a market cap of £179.90 million, a PE ratio of -236.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

In other Oryx International Growth Fund news, insider Jamie Brooke purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($13.65) per share, with a total value of £22,700 ($27,296.78). In related news, insider Jamie Brooke purchased 2,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £22,700 ($27,296.78). Also, insider Christopher Mills purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($14.81) per share, for a total transaction of £30,800 ($37,037.04). Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

