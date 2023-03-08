Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Orthofix Medical updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

OFIX stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

