Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) Declares €0.03 Dividend

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

OGN opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Origin Enterprises has a 12-month low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

