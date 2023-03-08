Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 4.9 %

Organovo stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Organovo at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

