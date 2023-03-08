Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.47 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $61.03 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09124126 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,883,842.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

