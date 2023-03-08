Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, March 10th

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, March 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 10th.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.88. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,109.00% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 64,853 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,401,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 91,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

