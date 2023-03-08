Orbit Chain Trading 17.3% Lower This Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $62.58 million and $796,634.27 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

