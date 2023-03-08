Oppenheimer Raises CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $12.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CBAY opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $763.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
