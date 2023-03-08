Oppenheimer Raises CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $12.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of CBAY opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $763.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

