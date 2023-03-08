Oncology Institute (TOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Oncology Institute to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $109.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Oncology Institute

In related news, COO Matthew P. Miller purchased 73,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $69,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 284,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 771,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 45.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Further Reading

