Oncology Institute (TOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Oncology Institute to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oncology Institute Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $109.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Insider Activity at Oncology Institute
In related news, COO Matthew P. Miller purchased 73,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $69,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Oncology Institute Company Profile
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
