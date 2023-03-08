Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells $11,957.40 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) COO Nithya B. Das sold 1,533 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $11,957.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OLO Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OLO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 623,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.21. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 185.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,613 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after buying an additional 1,576,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 278.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,111,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 1,553,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

