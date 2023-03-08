Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 14,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.