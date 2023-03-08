Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $26.06 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

