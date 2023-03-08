Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Offerpad Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.24.
Offerpad Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OPAD stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.81.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
