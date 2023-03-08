Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Offerpad Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.24.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter worth $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth $334,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

