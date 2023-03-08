Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

About Offerpad Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.