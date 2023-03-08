Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.
Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions
About Offerpad Solutions
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
