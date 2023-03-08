Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0557 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $318.79 million and approximately $27.03 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.05 or 0.07043359 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00072774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00052943 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000972 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05813335 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $18,314,721.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.