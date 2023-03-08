Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) were up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $51.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.96%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

