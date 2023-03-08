NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $322.83 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $322.83 million and approximately $81,769.27 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for about $48.96 or 0.00221725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00038221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,080.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002866 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 49.44272393 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $82,542.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

