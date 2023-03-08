Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

NVCT opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCT. Ronit Capital LLP raised its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 34.2% in the third quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 562,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

