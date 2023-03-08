Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 7%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. 24,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 173,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $65,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $65,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $513,132.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,944,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,529,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $638,332. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

