Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

NTNX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nutanix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

