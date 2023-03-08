NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 444.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

