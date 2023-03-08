Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 92,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.8 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $145.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

