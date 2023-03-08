NOVADAQ Technologies (TSE:NDQ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (TSE:NDQ – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVDQ)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.36 and last traded at C$14.36. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.
NOVADAQ Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.36.
NOVADAQ Technologies Company Profile
NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.
