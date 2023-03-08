Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.2% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,492 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.24. 404,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $416.23 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

