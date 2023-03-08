Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.61

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 1062616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NAT. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $887.98 million, a P/E ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

