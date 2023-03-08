NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NNGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NN Group from €47.00 ($50.00) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €47.00 ($50.00) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. NN Group has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.