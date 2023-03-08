NFT (NFT) Reaches One Day Volume of $17,418.99

NFT (NFT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $750,814.99 and approximately $17,418.99 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036182 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00021947 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00222594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,725.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02065569 USD and is up 65.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $24,892.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.