Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $174.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.26. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,663,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

