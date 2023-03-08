Nexa Resources S.A. Announces None Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.189 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Nexa Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nexa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nexa Resources to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources Price Performance

NEXA opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEXA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nexa Resources from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.