Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,303,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.42% of Newmont worth $138,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 310.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Newmont by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.56. 2,003,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,024,648. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -407.40%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

