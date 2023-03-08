Nervos Network Market Cap Reaches $168.95 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $168.95 million and $8.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00386580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00674864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00086481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.15 or 0.00549353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009858 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,440,665,487 coins and its circulating supply is 39,914,441,166 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

