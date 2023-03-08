Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 388.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon Price Performance

Annexon stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Annexon has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annexon will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Annexon during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.